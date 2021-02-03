IGNOU commences admission process for January 2021 session

IGNOU admission 2021: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) today started the admission process for January 2021 admission. The candidates can apply through the website- ignou.ac.in. The programmes will be offered both in open and distance (ODL) mode.

The first time applicants have to click the available programme tab on the homepage of the online admission system and select the desired programme and carefully read the details of it including eligibility criteria, fee details, duration, etc. According to IGNOU, “The programmes on offer include masters’ degrees, bachelors’ degrees, pg diploma & diploma, pg certificate & certificate programmes and appreciation/awareness level programmes.”

Programmes offered

Master’s degrees

Online Mode: Master of Computer Applications (MCA); Master of Science(Food Nutrition); MA (Rural Development); Master of Science (Counselling and Family Therapy); Master of Tourism and Travel Management (MTTM); MA (English); MA (Hindi); Master of Social Work (MSW); Master of Social Work (Counseling); MA (Philosophy); MA (Economics); MA (History); MA (Political Science); MA (Public Administration); MA (Sociology); MA (Gandhi & Peace Studies); MA (Psychology); Master of Library and Information Science (MLIS); MA (Anthropology); MA (Development Studies); MA( Adult Education); MA (Gender & Development Studies); MA(Women and Gender Studies); MA (Distance Education); Master of Commerce (M.Com); MA (Translation Studies)

Bachelor’s degrees

Online mode: Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA); Bachelor of Social Work (BSW); Bachelor of Library & Information Science (BLIS); Bachelor of Arts (BA); Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com); Bachelor of Science (B.Sc)

The candidates can apply till February 28. For more details on programmes offered, please refer to the official website.