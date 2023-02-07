scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 07, 2023
IGNOU campus placement drive to be held on February 15

IGNOU to conduct campus placement drive for the posts of Customer Service Executive, Copy Editors and Technical Writers on February 15. The registration for the placement drive will be conducted on the same day between 9:30 and 10:30 am.

IGNOU campus placement driveIGNOU to conduct placement drive on February 15. (File Image)
The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will be conducting the campus placement drive for Air India SATS and APTARA on February 15 at IGNOU’S headquarters. The registration for the placement drive will be conducted on the same day between 9:30 and 10:30 am while the pre-placement talk will be held at 11 am.

AIR India SATS:

The interested students can apply for the position of Customer Service Executive with gross salary of  Rs 22,520 and other incentives like health benefits. To apply for this position, students should have successfully completed graduation and must be under the age of 28. Selection will be based on two rounds: group discussion and interview.

APTARA:

Under this category, students can apply for the permanent posts of Copy Editors and Technical Writers. Good command over English Language, and completion of graduation from any stream is must to apply for these two posts. The age of the applying students must range between 18 to 45 years and in-hand salary for the same will be between Rs 20,000 and 30,000.

First published on: 07-02-2023 at 15:29 IST
