IGNOU campus placement drive on August 29

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will hold the campus placement drive on August 29, 2018 (Wednesday). In this event hiring will be done for the companies from retail, auto and insurance sectors. All those students who have completed their graduation in any discipline from IGNOU or are in final year, and students pursuing Post Graduate programmes are eligible to participate in the drive.

The candidates have to reach at Baba Saheb Ambedkar Convention Centre, IGNOU Campus, New Delhi–110 068 at 10 am onwards

Documents required

The students need to carry four copies of their latest resume (having IGNOU enrolment no.), ID proof, address proof, and passport size photographs at the time of interview.

Candidates need to note that since openings are urgent, hence selected candidates will be required to join immediately. The list of selected/shortlisted students will be declared at the end of the day. For further details, candidates can check IGNOU’s website – ignou.ac.in

