IGNOU begins Japanese language course, apply before August 15

IGNOU admissions 2018: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has started a new course on Japanese language programme. The candidates can take admission for the certificate course programme till August 15, 2018. The programme has Self Learning Material (SLM) integrated with audio-visual components and will be available at the respective regional centres.

The eligibility includes above 18 years of age with a degree of Class 12 or equivalent exam, said Shivaji Bhaskar, coordinator of the programme. The candidates who want to apply for the certificate course on the Korean language has to do so on or before August 15.

Earlier on July 23, a Japanese language training centre was inaugurated on at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi. The centre, an initiative of India and Japan governments, will teach 30 students in the first batch and will broaden accordingly.

FULL STORY | Learning Japanese will open job opportunities for Indian students: Japan Economic Minister

The certificate course in JNU will be jointly provided by the Ministry of External Affairs and Government of Japan with logos of various ministries that include Skill Development, Union Human Resource Development and Commerce among others, said Ashok Chawla Advisor (Japan), Ministry of External Affairs. The official added that they will not charge fees for the first batch, however, the cost of the course will be decided later.

