IGNOU begins application process for BEd, BSc Nursing, PHD entrance exams 2023

IGNOU Entrance Exams: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) today announced that the application process for entrance exams for BEd, BSc Nursing and PHD courses has now started. Interested candidates can now apply at the official IGNOU website — ignou.ac.in.

The entrance exams for BEd, BSc Nursing and PHD courses is scheduled to take place on January 8, 2023.

IGNOU Entrance Exams: How to apply for BEd, BSc Nursing, PHD courses

Step 1: Visit the official IGNOU website — ignou.ac.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link that reads ‘Application form for BED / PHD / BSC Entrance Test- January 2023’.

Step 3: Select the link for your respective examination.

Step 4: Fill the application form with the required personal, educational and professional details.

Step 5: Upload the required documents such as scanned photograph and signature, and pay the application fees using a credit card or debit card, or through the net banking option. Then, submit the application form.

The registration fee for the entrance test is Rs 1000, and candidates should note that the fee once paid is not refundable.

Interested candidates now have time till December 20 to complete their application process for the entrance exams for BEd, BSc Nursing and PHD courses.