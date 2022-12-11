scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 11, 2022

IGNOU begins application process for BEd, BSc Nursing, PHD entrance exams 2023

IGNOU Entrance Exams: Interested candidates can now apply at the official IGNOU website — ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU, Indira Gandhi National Open University, IGNOU entrance examInterested candidates now have time till December 20 to complete their application process. (Representative image)

IGNOU Entrance Exams: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) today announced that the application process for entrance exams for BEd, BSc Nursing and PHD courses has now started. Interested candidates can now apply at the official IGNOU website — ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU Admissions 2022 |Best course, part-time programmes, value of degree — answers to all FAQs

The entrance exams for BEd, BSc Nursing and PHD courses is scheduled to take place on January 8, 2023.

IGNOU Entrance Exams: How to apply for BEd, BSc Nursing, PHD courses

Step 1: Visit the official IGNOU website — ignou.ac.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link that reads ‘Application form for BED / PHD / BSC Entrance Test- January 2023’.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
This app encourages kids to get moving through games on their phonesPremium
This app encourages kids to get moving through games on their phones
SUVs bought with Nirbhaya Fund diverted to provide Y-plus security to Shi...Premium
SUVs bought with Nirbhaya Fund diverted to provide Y-plus security to Shi...
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu: Driver’s son steered to top in Himachal pas...Premium
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu: Driver’s son steered to top in Himachal pas...
Kiren Rijiju: Insider, OutsiderPremium
Kiren Rijiju: Insider, Outsider

Step 3: Select the link for your respective examination.

Step 4: Fill the application form with the required personal, educational and professional details.

Step 5: Upload the required documents such as scanned photograph and signature, and pay the application fees using a credit card or debit card, or through the net banking option. Then, submit the application form.

Read |Study environment, timetable, timely review and more: Tips and tricks for self-study

The registration fee for the entrance test is Rs 1000, and candidates should note that the fee once paid is not refundable.

Advertisement

Interested candidates now have time till December 20 to complete their application process for the entrance exams for BEd, BSc Nursing and PHD courses.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 11-12-2022 at 03:34:47 pm
Next Story

Sikh woman stabbed to death at her home in Canada

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 11: Latest News
Advertisement
close