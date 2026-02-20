IGNOU begins admissions for post-basic BSc Nursing programme for January 2026 session

NEET (UG) will be used for the selection of female candidates only for admission to the BSc (Nursing) course 2022. (Representative image)

Indira Gandhi National Open University has commenced the admission process for its Post Basic Bachelor of Science (BSc) Nursing programme for the January 2026 session. The application process is being conducted online through the university’s dedicated portal.

According to an official statement, eligible candidates can register and submit their applications at ignounursing.samarth.edu.in. The last date for online registration is March 5, 2026.

Who is eligible to apply?

IGNOU‘s Post Basic BSc Nursing programme is meant for in-service nurses seeking to upgrade their qualifications and expand their clinical and professional roles.

As per the eligibility criteria issued by the university, applicants must be Registered Nurses and Registered Midwives (RNRM).