IGNOU begins admissions for post-basic BSc Nursing programme for January 2026 session

Candidates who have completed 10+2 along with a three-year Diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) must have at least two years of work experience after RNRM registration.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 20, 2026 03:30 PM IST
NEET (UG) will be used for the selection of female candidates only for admission to the BSc (Nursing) course 2022. (Representative image)NEET (UG) will be used for the selection of female candidates only for admission to the BSc (Nursing) course 2022. (Representative image)
Make us preferred source on Google

Indira Gandhi National Open University has commenced the admission process for its Post Basic Bachelor of Science (BSc) Nursing programme for the January 2026 session. The application process is being conducted online through the university’s dedicated portal.

According to an official statement, eligible candidates can register and submit their applications at ignounursing.samarth.edu.in. The last date for online registration is March 5, 2026.

Who is eligible to apply?

IGNOU‘s Post Basic BSc Nursing programme is meant for in-service nurses seeking to upgrade their qualifications and expand their clinical and professional roles.

As per the eligibility criteria issued by the university, applicants must be Registered Nurses and Registered Midwives (RNRM).

Candidates who have completed 10+2 along with a three-year Diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) must have at least two years of work experience after RNRM registration.

Alternatively, candidates who have passed matriculation (Class 10) and hold a three-year GNM diploma must have a minimum of five years of professional experience after RNRM registration.

For male nurses who did not undergo midwifery training as part of their GNM course, eligibility can be met by producing a certificate of an approved nursing course of six to nine months’ duration as prescribed by the Indian Nursing Council.

Story continues below this ad

How to apply for IGNOU’s BSc Nursing course?

According to the official statement, candidates are required to first complete a new registration on the admissions portal using valid contact and academic details. After registration, login credentials are sent via email and SMS.

Applicants must then log in, fill in the application form, upload necessary documents including photograph, signature and certificates, and pay the application fee through the online payment system. After submission, candidates are advised to download and retain a printout of the completed form for counselling and admission formalities.

The university offers the programme through a distance education model with practical learning components. The curriculum is structured to support career advancement in areas such as clinical supervision, nursing education and health services management.

Further details regarding admission guidelines, counselling and programme regulations are available on the university’s official website, according to IGNOU.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Pax Silica
Despite late inclusion, why the US-led grouping still matters for New Delhi
L&DO staff 2
Govt to remove 3 slums near PM Modi’s house, asks residents to leave
assi review 1600
Assi movie review: Kani Kusruti, Taapsee Pannu star in urgent, imperative call to arms, a must-watch
priyanka chopra leaving bollywood
Priyanka Chopra says she was 'pushed into' looking for opportunities outside Bollywood: 'I didn't want to leave'
Vande Bharat food safety
Vande Bharat passenger sparks debate over food scare after being served heated rotis in plastic packets, IRCTC responds
Sam Altman and Dario Amodei raising hands with Modi
‘I didn't know what was happening’: Sam Altman’s reaction after hand-raising moment with PM Modi goes viral
L-R: Namibia's Gerhard Erasmus, Pakistan's Saim Ayub and Netherlands' Aryan Dutt have disturbed Indian batting attack during T20 World Cup 2026 league phase. (PHOTO: AP & ICC)
Rivals copy Martin Crowe's 1992 World Cup strategy to rein in Indian batsmen
Bennett
Zimbabwe’s Brian Bennett: Unbeaten, Unhurried, Unstoppable
Budget to AI, same warning: Implementation, not appearance, is key
Budget to AI, same warning: Implementation, not appearance, will be key
Pax Silica
India enters Pax Silica: Despite late inclusion, why grouping still matters for New Delhi
chinese, chinese new year, chinese new year 2026, chinese new year celebrations, year of the fire horse, chinese new year food
From dumplings to spring rolls: How food shapes prosperity in Chinese New Year celebrations
Adaption Labs
‘Simply making models bigger won’t get us far, AI must adapt like humans’: Adaption Labs CEO Sara Hooker
Advertisement
Must Read
Rivals copy Martin Crowe's 1992 World Cup strategy to rein in Indian batsmen
L-R: Namibia's Gerhard Erasmus, Pakistan's Saim Ayub and Netherlands' Aryan Dutt have disturbed Indian batting attack during T20 World Cup 2026 league phase. (PHOTO: AP & ICC)
Zimbabwe’s Brian Bennett: Unbeaten, Unhurried, Unstoppable
Bennett
Fabiano Caruana and the burden of being second best
Fabiano Caruana is the third highest rated player in the history of chess. (PHOTO: Freestyle Chess/Lennart Ootes)
‘Simply making models bigger won’t get us far, AI must adapt like humans’: Adaption Labs CEO Sara Hooker
Adaption Labs
Croma Everything Apple Sale: iPhone 16 from Rs 35,991, MacBook Air M4 from Rs 59,320
Croma’s Everything Apple Sale brings discounts on iPhone 16, MacBook Air M4, iPad 11th Gen and more till 8 March.
‘Scale, speed, and the entire stack’: Sam Altman on why India matters to OpenAI
Sam Altman and N Chandrasekaran in conversation at the OpenAI India event in New Delhi.
From dumplings to spring rolls: How food shapes prosperity in Chinese New Year celebrations
chinese, chinese new year, chinese new year 2026, chinese new year celebrations, year of the fire horse, chinese new year food
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Vande Bharat passenger sparks debate over food scare after being served heated rotis in plastic packets, IRCTC responds
Vande Bharat food safety
‘I didn't know what was happening’: Sam Altman’s reaction after hand-raising moment with PM Modi goes viral
Sam Altman and Dario Amodei raising hands with Modi
'Both my kidneys, bro’: Mumbai woman reveals Rs 1.11 lakh monthly rent for Bandra 2 BHK, video goes viral
Mumbai apartment rent video
Luxury brand launches ‘burnt’ white shirts for over Rs 1 lakh, netizens react: 'Doing this for years'
Vetements burnt pocket shirt price
‘Huge let down’: Attendees forced to walk 6 km as VIP movement paralyses India AI Impact Summit
The India AI Impact Summit 2026 will conclude on Friday (February 20)
Feb 20: Latest News
Advertisement