IGNOU begins admissions for post-basic BSc Nursing programme for January 2026 session

Indira Gandhi National Open University has commenced the admission process for its Post Basic Bachelor of Science (BSc) Nursing programme for the January 2026 session. The application process is being conducted online through the university’s dedicated portal.
According to an official statement, eligible candidates can register and submit their applications at ignounursing.samarth.edu.in. The last date for online registration is March 5, 2026.
IGNOU‘s Post Basic BSc Nursing programme is meant for in-service nurses seeking to upgrade their qualifications and expand their clinical and professional roles.
As per the eligibility criteria issued by the university, applicants must be Registered Nurses and Registered Midwives (RNRM).
Candidates who have completed 10+2 along with a three-year Diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) must have at least two years of work experience after RNRM registration.
Alternatively, candidates who have passed matriculation (Class 10) and hold a three-year GNM diploma must have a minimum of five years of professional experience after RNRM registration.
For male nurses who did not undergo midwifery training as part of their GNM course, eligibility can be met by producing a certificate of an approved nursing course of six to nine months’ duration as prescribed by the Indian Nursing Council.
According to the official statement, candidates are required to first complete a new registration on the admissions portal using valid contact and academic details. After registration, login credentials are sent via email and SMS.
Applicants must then log in, fill in the application form, upload necessary documents including photograph, signature and certificates, and pay the application fee through the online payment system. After submission, candidates are advised to download and retain a printout of the completed form for counselling and admission formalities.
The university offers the programme through a distance education model with practical learning components. The curriculum is structured to support career advancement in areas such as clinical supervision, nursing education and health services management.
Further details regarding admission guidelines, counselling and programme regulations are available on the university’s official website, according to IGNOU.
