Tuesday, May 31, 2022
IGNOU begins admissions for July 2022 for ODL-mode programmes

Interested students can apply for these programmes by visiting the official IGNOU website — ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
May 31, 2022 7:21:37 pm
The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has started the admission process for the July 2022 admission cycle for programmes offered through Open and Distance Mode (ODL). Interested students can apply for these programmes by visiting the official IGNOU website — ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Interested students have time till July 31, 2022 to apply for the ODL programmes. For fresh admissions in this cycle, the university is offering nearly 250 programmes in various disciplines, which include masters’ degrees, bachelors’ degrees, PG diploma and diploma, PG certificate and certificate programmes and appreciation/awareness level programmes.

IGNOU July 2022 admissions: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official IGNOU website — ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in

Step 2: Fresh applicants need to click on ‘new registration’, whereas those who are already registered can login using registered credentials.

Step 3: Fill in all the required personal information and educational qualifications.

Step 4: After uploading copies of required documents, pay the application fee and submit the application form.

Step 5: Download and save the page for future reference.

The application fee has to be paid online using either a credit card (Master/Visa), debit card (Master/Visa/Rupay) or through net banking.

In a particular admission cycle, facility for fee exemption available to SC/ST students can be claimed for one programme only. If an applicant submits more than one application claiming fee exemption, all the applications shall be rejected.

