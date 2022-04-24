IGNOU BEd, BSc Nursing entrance exam registration window to close today

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will close the application window for BEd and BSc Nursing (Post Basic) entrance exam for January 2022 session today. Interested applicants can now apply till April 24 at the official website – ignou.ac.in. The entrance test will be held all over the country on May 8, 2022 (Sunday).

IGNOU 2022 BE.d admission: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

Step 2: Fill in personal details, programme details, qualification details and correspondence details

Step 3: Upload Scanned Photograph and Signature

Step 5: Pay the application fee

Step 6: Preview your application and submit

Interested candidates for BSc Nursing should have a diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) and a minimum of two years of experience in the profession after becoming a Registered Nurse and Registered Midwife (RNRM). Alternatively, they can have a diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) with at least five years of experience in the profession following their RNRM.

To be eligible for the BEd programme, the candidate must have at least 50% in their bachelor’s degree and/or master’s degree in Sciences/Social Sciences/Commerce/Humanities. A bachelor’s degree in engineering or technology with a specialisation in science and mathematics and a minimum of 55% marks, or an equivalent qualification, is required.