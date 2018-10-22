IGNOU B.Ed programme January 2019 session application process begins

The last date to submit the application form is November 15. (Representational image) The last date to submit the application form is November 15. (Representational image)

Indira Gandhi National Open University has announced the B.Ed programme schedule for the January 2019 session. The applicants can submit the forms through online mode only at onlineadmission.ignou.ac.in/admission. The B.Ed programme offered by IGNOU utilises self-instructional materials and information technology along with interactive personal contact programmes. It is recognised by the NCTE (National Council for Teacher Education). The duration of the B.Ed programme is two years and the medium of instruction in both English and Hindi.

The admission to this programme is on the basis of an entrance test to be conducted in December 2018. The date for the same will be announced shortly. The last date to submit the application form is November 15.

Eligibility criteria:

The applicant should have scored at least 50 per cent marks either in the Bachelor’s Degree and /or in the Master’s Degree in Sciences/Social Sciences/Commerce/Humanity. Bachelors in engineering or technology with specialisation in science and mathematics with 55 per cent marks or any other qualifications equivalent thereto.

and

The following categories are eligible to be students of B.Ed (ODL):

(b) (i) Trained in-service teachers in elementary education

(ii) Candidates who have completed an NCTE recognised teacher education programme through face-to-face mode.

The reservation and relaxation of 5 per cent marks in minimum eligibility will be provided to SC/ST/OBC (Non-creamy layer)/PWD candidates as per the rules of the Central Government. The reservation to Kashmiri migrants and war window candidates will be provided as per the university rules. The forms will be accepted only through the online portal of the University.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd