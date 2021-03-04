IGNOU B.Ed programme 2021: Check application process details, eligibility, entrance test date

IGNOU B.Ed admission 2021: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced admission for the B.Ed programme scheduled for the 2021 session. The applicants can submit the forms through the online mode only at onlineadmission.ignou.ac.in/admission till March 20.

The B.Ed programme utilises self-instructional materials and information technology along with interactive personal contact programmes. The admission to the B.Ed programme will be held via the entrance exam scheduled on April 11.

Eligibility criteria:

The applicant should have scored at least 50 per cent marks either in the bachelors’ and /or in the masters’ degree in sciences/ social sciences/ commerce/ humanity. Bachelors in engineering or technology with specialisation in science and mathematics with 55 per cent marks or any other qualifications equivalent thereto.

The following categories are eligible to be students of B.Ed (ODL):

(b) (i) Trained in-service teachers in elementary education

(ii) Candidates who have completed an NCTE recognised teacher education programme through face-to-face mode.

The reservation and relaxation of 5 per cent marks in minimum eligibility will be provided to SC/ST/OBC (non-creamy layer)/PWD candidates as per the rules of the Central Government. The reservation to Kashmiri migrants and war window candidates will be provided as per the university rules.

The forms will be accepted only through the online portal of the varsity. For more on the B.Ed programme, please refer to sedservices.ignou.ac.in/entrancebed.