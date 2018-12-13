IGNOU B.Ed, OPENMAT admit card released: How to download at ignou.ac.in

IGNOU B.Ed, OPENMAT admit card 2018: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the admit card of the ‘OPENMAT-XLIV’, B.Ed entrance examinations. All the candidates who had appeared in the examinations can download the admit card through the official website, onlineadmission.ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU OPENMAT admit card 2018: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Click on ‘OPENMAT’ admit card link

Step 3: In the new window, enter roll number, password

Step 4: Admit card will be appeared on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

IGNOU OPENMAT 2018: Exam pattern

The entrance test consists of questions on the following topics general awareness, English language, quantitative aptitude and reasoning.

IGNOU OPENMAT 2018: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

MBA: The candidates have to possess a Bachelor’s degree in Chartered Accountancy/ Cost Accountancy/ Company Secretaryship with 50 per cent marks for General category and 45 per cent for reserved category. There is no age restrictions to apply for the course.

Specialisation Post Graduate Diplomas: Any Graduate (including Chartered Accountancy/ Cost Accountancy/ Company Secretaryship) with 50 per cent marks for General Category and 45 per cent for Reserved Category candidates. There is no age restrictions, and the candidates do not have to appear in the entrance examination.

The following Degree/ Diploma Programmes in Management are being offered:

Master of Business Administration (MBA)

Post Graduate Diploma in Human Resource Management (PGDHRM)

Post Graduate Diploma in Financial Management (PGDFM)

Post Graduate Diploma in Operations Management (PGDOM)

Post Graduate Diploma in Marketing Management (PGDMM)

Post Graduate Diploma in Financial Markets Practice (PGDFMP).

Candidates need to carry the print out of their hall tickets in the exam center. Reporting time for the exam is 9:15 am and entry is not permitted after 10:30 am, according to the official release. Candidate will also not be allowed to leave before 11 am. Candidates can be rejected if their admit card is not attacked.

Candidates will also have to carry their pen, HB pencil, eraser and sharpener. Candidates will have to fill their OMR response sheet ( answer sheet) with HB pencil only.