IGNOU B.Ed entrance result declared, check how to download

IGNOU B.Ed result 2019: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has declared the result for the entrance exam for admission to B.Ed courses on its official website, ignou.ac.in. The exam was held in December 2019. Selected candidates will be eligible to enrol for the B.Ed programme 2019.

Counselling for admission to B.ED. Programme January 2019 Session for qualified candidates will be done at regional centres based on the region wise/cluster-wise merit list/rank and availability of seats, according to the official release.

Meanwhile, the varsity has also opened the registration for the 32nd convocation. Interested students can register at ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU B.Ed result 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, ignou.ac.in

Step 2: On the main page, click on the ‘B.Ed. entrance exam result 2019’ under ‘alerts’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using your enrollment number

Step 5: Result will appear

Candidates need to download the result and take a print out for future reference. B.Ed is the qualifying degree to be eligible to work as a teacher in government schools across the country.