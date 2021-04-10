IGNOU B.Ed 2021: Important dates, preparation tips, here’s all the details

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will be holding IGNOU B.Ed 2021 entrance on April 11, 2021. The admit card for the exam has been released. All the candidates who applied for the exam can download it at ignou.ac.in.

To download IGNOU B.Ed admit card 2021, candidates need to visit the website and locate the link for the admit card. Candidates can download the hall ticket either by entering the control number or by submitting the registered mobile number and the date of birth. IGNOU will not send the admit card via posts. Hence, candidates must download it before the exam.

Apart from the B.Ed exam, the admit card is also available for IGNOU Post B.Sc Nursing 2021 exams. It is also available online. However, to download IGNOU Post B.Sc Nursing admit card 2021 candidates need to enter registered username and password.

Students who will be appearing for IGNOU exams must check the exam pattern and the syllabus. Here are some preparation tips to get good results in IGNOU B.Ed entrance exam.

Analyze the syllabus one last time: Check the IGNOU B.Ed entrance exam syllabus and take note of the topics that are still hard on you, revise these topics again. Check what topics have yet not been covered, do not waste time on these topics. Do not start anything new now.

Practice is the key: Practicing more and more questions will help you get hold of various types of concepts. Therefore in the last few days try to spend time solving as many questions as you can. Get hold of previous year question papers, online mock tests, practice books, etc and indulge into solving the questions.

Stay updated: There will be questions asked from general awareness which will be related to History, Geography, Political science, Social science and Current affairs. Therefore be aware of what is going on around the nation and the world. Get in the habit of reading newspapers daily for 30 minutes every day. Catch up on all headlines and major issues.

Work on vocabulary: Practicing reading regularly will help you learn new words, synonyms, antonyms etc. It is crucial that the candidates have a good reading speed and comprehension capability for the General English Comprehension section in the exam.

Keep making notes while you revise: Make short notes while preparing for the exam. You can write the important events happening around the world, important formulas, noteworthy points of a chapter, etc. in these notes. It will help you remember the important points for a longer period.

IGNOU B.Ed 2021 is the national level entrance exam for admission to two years B.Ed program in IGNOU. IGNOU B.Ed entrance test will be a computer-based test. The exam will be held for 2 hours. The question paper is available in English and Hindi languages. There are multiple-choice questions in the test of 100 marks. Each question in the exam will be of 1 mark.