IGNOU B.Ed 2021 admit card released, check exam dates and other details

Indira Gandhi National Open University has issued the admit cards for the IGNOU B.Ed 2021 entrance exam. The entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 11, 2021, for admission to BEd programs in the January 2021 session. Those who registered online earlier can now download the IGNOU BEd 2021 admit card from the website ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU has released the admit card through candidate login at the official website. This means that only registered candidates will be able to download the admit card by logging in. Thus, candidates must know their login credentials, that is, control number or mobile number and date of birth to download the admit card.

How to Download IGNOU B.Ed 2021 admit card?

There are two different ways to download the IGNOU BEd 2021 admit card. Candidates can either search and download the admit card from the website using the control number or enter their registered mobile number and date of birth correctly to download the admit card.

For the convenience of registered candidates, here is the breakdown of the steps to go online and download the admit card before the exam date.

Using any compatible internet browser e.g. Google Chrome, open the website ignou.ac.in. On the homepage of the website, scroll down to the Alerts section. Candidates will be able to see the link to download Hall Tickets for B.Ed and other entrance exams for admission in the January 2021 session. Click on this link to proceed to download the admit card. Upon clicking on the aforementioned link, you are redirected to a new page, where the individual links to download the hall tickets for various entrance examinations are published. Now, click on the link that says Hall Ticket for B.Ed Entrance. You will be redirected to the candidate login page, where the options to search the admit card by Control Number/Mobile Number & Date of Birth are displayed. If you intend to use the Control Number then enter the same in the designated box and click on Search by Control Number. Otherwise, enter the Registered Mobile Number and Date of Birth and click on Search by Mobile & DOB. Once the admit card is accessed, download a copy of it on your device and generate printouts to carry to the exam centre.

Important Guidelines for IGNOU B.Ed 2021 Admit Card

It may be noted that admission to the entrance test is provisional for all applicants of IGNOU B.Ed 2021 subject to compliance with all eligibility criteria of the University. As such, carrying the admit card (in the printed format) is mandatory. It is also advised to carry a photo identity card to the exam centre as well.

Candidates must refrain from carrying any prohibited items e.g. calculators, pagers, etc to the exam hall. Once the exam is over, the university releases the IGNOU B.Ed 2021 results online at the official website. Registered candidates are advised to refer to the website for details of the syllabus & pattern of the exam.