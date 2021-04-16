IGNOU awards 2,37,844 students with degrees, diplomas and certificates at the 34th Convocation

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) recently organised its 34th convocation ceremony virtually and conferred 2,37,844 degrees, diplomas and certificates to students of various programmes.

As many as nine medals were awarded to the meritorious students at the ceremony virtually. Around 55 PhD and 13 MPhil degree certificates were also conferred to the successful students in different streams. This time, female students have excelled, and out of total 29 medals, 21 were awarded to female students, and of the total PhD and MPhil degrees awarded, 37 were awarded to female students.

Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, education minister, in his speech, stressed on the need to provide education that could make one self-reliant which he said is the key highlight of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 that integrates vocational education bringing constructive changes in the education system.

In order to achieve the goal of 50 per cent Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) by 2035, IGNOU will have to be a crucial contributor, he added.

Nageshwar Rao, vice chancellor, IGNOU, said that the university through its network of 56 cegional Centres and 21 schools provided non-stop academic support to learners through digital technology. He highlighted that apart from the online sessions held by the regional centers during the pandemic, more than 300 sessions were conducted by IGNOU faculty through Facebook.