IGNOU appoints Nageshwar Rao as new VC

Professor Nageshwar Rao has joined as the Vice Chancellor of Indira Gandhi National Open University, the largest Open University in the world. Rao was Vice Chancellor of Uttarakhand Open University (UOU) prior to this appointment.

On his joining as VC of IGNOU, Prof Rao said that it is like home-coming for him as he has been part of the university as acting VC and as Pro-VC earlier. He further added that the open education presents a great opportunity for a country like India which has a very diverse and young human resource to harness the demographic dividend. He also said that he would focus on the quality of distance education and integration of technology with education support service.

Rao has held various key positions in past including the charge of Vice-Chancellor of Kumanyu University Nainital during 1st Nov 2016 to 1st April 2017 and as Vice-Chancellor of Uttar Pradesh Rajarshi Tandon Open University, Allahabad between August 2008 to August 2011. From October 1990 to December 2013, he served as Professor in Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Business Management (Pt. JNIBM) Vikram University, Ujjain where he acted as the Director of the institute for more than 13 years.

His prior assignments also include Dean, Faculty of Management Studies for five terms; Dean, Faculty of Information Technology for one term and Chairman, Board of Studies in Management for four terms at Vikram university Ujjain. He was also Reader in Faculty of Management Studies at the Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi between February 1985 and October 1990 and Lecturer in Department of Commerce & Business Administration, University of Allahabad, Allahabad between July 1978 to February 1985.

