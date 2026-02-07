IGNOU invites applications to MBA programmes for January 2026 session

According to IGNOU, the MBA curriculum covers finance, marketing, human resources, operations, and supply chain management.

Feb 7, 2026
To be eligible for admission, candidates must have completed a Bachelor's degree of at least three years duration
The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced admissions to its Master of Business Administration (MBA) programmes for the January 2026 admission cycle. The programmes are being offered through the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode by the School of Management Studies (SOMS). The MBA courses are designed to meet present-day industry requirements while maintaining academic rigour and flexibility for learners, the Open University said.

To be eligible for admission, candidates must have completed a Bachelor’s degree of at least three years duration. General category candidates are required to have secured a minimum of 50 per cent marks in their qualifying degree. For candidates belonging to reserved categories, the minimum required marks are 45 per cent.

IGNOU has advised interested and eligible candidates to apply within the prescribed timelines for the January 2026 session. Detailed information about the MBA programme, including admission guidelines and programme structure, is available on the official IGNOU website – ignou.ac.in/schools/programme/MBA.

The MBA programme offered by IGNOU is an AICTE-recognised postgraduate degree. The university stated that the programme is aligned with the evolving needs of the business and management sectors. The curriculum focuses on both theoretical knowledge and practical understanding of management concepts, IGNOU said, adding that the programme is suitable for fresh graduates as well as working professionals who are looking to enhance their skills and career prospects.

According to IGNOU, the MBA curriculum covers a wide range of functional areas in management. These include finance, marketing, human resources, operations, and supply chain management. The programme also integrates current industry practices to ensure that learners are exposed to real-world business scenarios. The study material has been updated to reflect changes in the business environment and management practices.

One of the key highlights of the IGNOU MBA programme is its flexible learning structure. Being offered in the Open and Distance Learning mode, it allows learners to study at their own pace. This makes it especially suitable for working professionals, entrepreneurs, and students who are unable to attend regular classroom-based programmes. The university also emphasised that the fee structure of the programme is affordable, making management education accessible to a wider section of students.

The MBA degree is offered across India through IGNOU’s network of regional and study centres. In addition, the programme is also available in selected countries abroad. The medium of instruction for the MBA programme includes English, Hindi, and Odia for select courses.

The duration of the MBA programme is two years. It is offered as a full-fledged degree programme under the School of Management Studies. IGNOU is offering several specialisations under the MBA umbrella. These include MBA in Business Administration, MBA in Agribusiness Management, MBA in Construction Management, MBA in Financial Management, MBA in Health Care and Hospital Management, MBA in Human Resource Management, MBA in Logistics and Supply Chain Management, MBA in Marketing Management, and MBA in Operations Management.

 

