IGNOU extends application deadline for fresh UG, PG admissions July 2021 session

The Indira Gandhi National Open Univesity (IGNOU) has again extended the last date of fresh admission for the July 2021 session for ODL and online undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes. The extension of the application deadline is not applicable to semester-based courses. The candidates can now apply till November 22. The interested candidates can register through the online admission portal for ODL programmes — ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

The details of the programmes on offer can be accessed at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in/index.php/site/programmes. Earlier, the university had extended the deadline till October 25. The application deadline has been extended many times this year. The candidates should note that the last date extension does not apply to the certificate, diploma/postgraduate diploma of the university as the admission to these programmes are already closed.

The fresh applicant is required to create a new registration and submit all the details and choose the programme he/she wants to pursue. The university offers programmes in various disciplines at master’s degrees, bachelor’s degrees, PG diploma and diploma, PG certificate and certificate programmes, and appreciation/awareness levels.

From the current session of 2021-22, the university has launched many interesting courses for students as well as professionals. From Jyotish to cultural studies and learning Urdu to Sanskrit sambhashan, the courses introduced this year touch the stones of diversity and creativity.