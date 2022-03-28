IGNOU TEE December 2021 result declared: Check how to download

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the result for the term-end examination December 2021. The results can be accessed through the official IGNOU website — ignou.ac.in.

The term-end exams had begun from March 4 onwards and will continue till April 11, 2022. Exams were conducted in 800 examination centres set up across the globe, including 19 overseas centres and 89 centres in jails for jail inmates. The university had issued admit cards for 6,76,790 eligible students who had applied for appearing in the term-end exams.

IGNOU term end examination December 2021 result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official IGNOU website — ignou.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, under the ‘news and announcements’ tab, click on the link for ‘Term End Examination December 2021 Result’

Step 3: A new page will open up. Click on the link that reads ‘click here for more details’.

Step 4: On the next page, click on the link for ‘December 2021 exam result’.

Step 5: A new window will open. Enter your enrolment number and click on ‘submit’ to see your result.

Candidates should remember that the remaining results of term-end, assignment, practical and project awards is a continuous process and will be updated soon, IGNOU said on the official website.

IGNOU has clearly stated that during these exams if any candidate was found to be booked under unfair means, the result of the particular student will be cancelled.

It is advised that candidates check all details mentioned in the result properly to make sure there is no spelling or factual error.