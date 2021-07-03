IGNOU announces TEE June 2021 exam dates

The exams will be conducted from August 3 for the final year students of under graduate (UG) and post graduate (PG) programmes. File.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Saturday announced the term-end examination (TEE) June 2021 exam dates. The exams will be conducted from August 3 for the final year students of under graduate (UG) and post graduate (PG) programmes along with their backlogs, if any.

“The examination of post graduate diploma, diploma, post graduate certificate and certificate programmes will also be held from August 3. The date sheet and other details will be notified shortly.” reads the official statement by the university.

Meanwhile, IGNOU has extended the last date of the online/ physical submission of the assignments for the TEE, June 2021 up to July 15. Similarly, the online or physical submission of project reports, dissertation, internship, fieldwork journal, etc. for the TEE is July 15.

The university has also extended the last date for submitting exam forms, assignments, project reports for term-end examinations (TEE). The students can submit online exam forms for TEE till July 9.

To submit assignments, students are required to log in at the official website with their enrollment numbers, programme names, and dates of birth.

Moreover, the varsity has recently introduced three new programmes including PG programme in Urdu, PG diploma in development communication and Master of Arts Jyotish programme