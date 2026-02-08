IGNOU announces placement drive across major regional centres

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is set to host a large-scale, pan-India placement drive through its Campus Placement Cell (CPC). Scheduled to take place from February 10 to 13, 2026, the drive will focus on regional centres in Bijapur, Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, Bangalore, and Dehradun. The initiative specifically targets enrolled students and alumni residing in Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Uttarakhand.

Sector Focus and Opportunities

Prominent recruiters from the Fintech, IT, and BPO industries are looking to fill various roles. Key positions available include:

–Assistant Relationship Manager

–Customer Support Executive

–HR Generalist

–Sales Expert

–Collection Officer

The university has confirmed that these roles come with competitive salary packages and incentive structures, catering to both freshers and experienced professionals. Advance registration is mandatory. Interested candidates can register and find full details via the official notification: ignou.ac.in/viewFile/CPC/notification/PlacementDrive_PanIndia_CPC_IGNOU.pdf