IGNOU announces placement drive across major regional centres

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is set to host a large-scale, pan-India placement drive through its Campus Placement Cell (CPC). Scheduled to take place from February 10 to 13, 2026, the drive will focus on regional centres in Bijapur, Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, Bangalore, and Dehradun. The initiative specifically targets enrolled students and alumni residing in Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Uttarakhand.
Prominent recruiters from the Fintech, IT, and BPO industries are looking to fill various roles. Key positions available include:
–Assistant Relationship Manager
–Customer Support Executive
–HR Generalist
–Sales Expert
–Collection Officer
The university has confirmed that these roles come with competitive salary packages and incentive structures, catering to both freshers and experienced professionals. Advance registration is mandatory. Interested candidates can register and find full details via the official notification: ignou.ac.in/viewFile/CPC/notification/PlacementDrive_PanIndia_CPC_IGNOU.pdf
The drive is open to both undergraduate and graduate learners. To participate, candidates must possess strong communication skills and arrive in formal attire. Participants must carry the following (both originals and photocopies):
–Updated CV and two passport-size photographs
–IGNOU ID Card and Government-issued photo ID
–PAN Card
–Educational certificates and marksheets
–Experience certificates (if applicable)
Meanwhile, the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced admissions to its Master of Business Administration (MBA) programmes for the January 2026 admission cycle. The programmes are being offered through the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode by the School of Management Studies (SOMS). The MBA courses are designed to meet present-day industry requirements while maintaining academic rigour and flexibility for learners, the Open University said.
To be eligible for admission, candidates must have completed a Bachelor’s degree of at least three years duration. General category candidates are required to have secured a minimum of 50 per cent marks in their qualifying degree. For candidates belonging to reserved categories, the minimum required marks are 45 per cent.
