scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Latest news

IGNOU announces online UG, PG programme for overseas students

The courses on offer to overseas students include master's, bachelor's, diploma and certificate programmes

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
March 16, 2021 6:59:46 pm
IGNOU 1200The courses on offer to overseas students include master's, bachelor's, diploma and certificate programmes. File

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will offer an online programme for overseas learners. The courses on offer include master’s, bachelor’s, diploma and certificate programmes.

The programmes are master of arts (Hindi), Master of Arts in Gandhi and Peace Studies (MAGPS)/MGPS), master of arts (translation studies), bachelor of tourism, bachelor of library and information sciences, post graduate diploma in Gandhi and peace studies, post graduate certificate in Gandhi and peace studies, post graduate certificate in agriculture policy, diploma in tourism studies, certificate in information technology, certificate programme in library and information science, certificate programme in peace studies and conflict management, certificate in tribal studies, certificate in Arabic Language, certificate in the Russian Language and certificate in tourism studies.

According to IGNOU, “The online mode uses a four-quadrant approach where a teacher is able to mentor each learner and includes videos and associated reading material per credit making it rich and easy to comprehend. The learner is also provided 24×7 online support during the learning process.”

Top Education News
Click here for more

Interested international learners can apply through the website- ignouforeigniop.samarth.edu.in.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 16: Latest News

Advertisement
X