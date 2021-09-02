scorecardresearch
Thursday, September 02, 2021
IGNOU announces online application process for AICTE-approved management programmes

Students applying to Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Business Administration (Banking and Finance) (MBF) will be able to submit their applications in online mode. 

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
September 2, 2021 7:25:12 pm
online admissions, ignou, mba programme, aicteThe last date for the online submission of applications for MBA programmes is September 30, 2021.

IGNOU today announced the online submission of applications for admission to its AICTE-approved management programmes. Students applying to Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Business Administration (Banking and Finance) (MBF) will be able to submit their applications in the online mode.

The programme details like eligibility, duration, fee, courses etc. are available on the online admission portal at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. The last date for the online submission of applications is September 30, 2021.

In addition to the MBA programmes, the open university is also offering various PG diploma programmes in management. The programmes on offer include PG Diploma in Marketing Management (PGDMM), PG Diploma in Financial Management (PGDFM), PG Diploma in Human Resource Management (PGDHRM) and PG Diploma in Operations Management (PGDOM). The last date to apply for PG diploma programmes is September 15, 2021.

IGNOU has also extended the validity of registration for students whose registration ended in June 2021 and have not completed any of the evaluation components, i.e. practical examination of lab courses, assignments, projects, dissertation, internship and fieldwork journal (practicum). The validity has been extended till December 2021 as a special case in view of the nationwide COVID-19 pandemic situation.

