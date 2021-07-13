IGNOU announces June 2021 Term End Exam schedule for UG, PG and Diploma courses

The exams will be held in two sessions— morning and evening session. Morning session will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and evening session will be from 2 pm to 5 pm. (Express File)

Indra Gandhi National Open University has released the June Term End Exam schedule for all graduate, post graduate, diploma and certificate programs on its official website— ignou.ac.in or click here.

IGNOU’s TEE 2021, which will begin on August 3, is going to be held in four phases and will end on September 9, 2021. The exams will be held in two sessions— morning and evening sessions. The morning session will be from 10 am to 1 pm and evening session will be from 2 pm to 5 pm. The actual duration of the exam will be mentioned only in the question paper.

According to the instructions released on the IGNOU website, Covid-19 health protocols and government guidelines will be followed at all exam centres to ensure safety of students. In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, students may not get their choice of exam centre but IGNOU has tried to accommodate these students in close-by exam centres mentioned in their hall tickets.

“Students are also required to adhere to the guidelines and maintain the social distancing and hygiene to ensure safety and health of their own, fellow students and staff at the examination centre,” the instructions on the IGNOU website further added.

Hall tickets of eligible students will be soon released on the official IGNOU website. Students are advised to keep checking the official website and download the hall ticket. All instructions printed on the hall tickets are to be followed.

There can be last-minute changes of exam centres due to Covid-19 or any other emergency-related circumstances for which the University will take appropriate steps. Students affected are advised to stay in touch with their assigned regional centres. No requests for change in date and session of exam will be accepted by IGNOU.

Students are expected to answer all questions in the language in which the programme is offered, the official guidelines say. The use of any other language will result in the cancellation of their paper “without any information.”

Students have an option to attempt the examination of the course in Hindi medium irrespective of registration of the same in English medium, except for language programs.