IGNOU announces entrance test for the PG Diploma in Rehabilitation Psychology

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) announces the online registration of the entrance test for admission to the Post Graduate Diploma in Rehabilitation Psychology (PGDRPC), July 2026 session, through the Samarth Higher Education Admission Portal–ignoupgdrpc.samarth.edu.in.

This programme, offered by the Discipline of Psychology, School of Social Sciences (SOSS), aims to develop professionals equipped with theoretical knowledge and practical expertise in Rehabilitation Psychology — a field addressing assessment, intervention, and support for persons with disabilities across life stages. The last date for application is March 5.

Candidates must possess any one of the following qualifications:

–Bachelor’s Degree (Regular Mode) with General Psychology as a subject in all three years

–Master’s Degree in any branch of Psychology, either in regular or distance mode

–Master’s Degree in Counselling Psychology, either in regular or distance mode

Candidates must have obtained their entry qualification from a UGC-recognised university, with a minimum of 55per cent aggregate marks for the General category and 50 per cent aggregate marks for SC/ST/OBC-NCL candidates.

No marks or weightage will be awarded for prior experience, professional training, or service. In case two or more candidates secure the same entrance test score, the tie will be broken based on Date of Birth, with the older candidate (earlier date of birth) placed higher in the merit ranking.

Fees

The entrance exam fee is Rs 1000, and the programme fee is Rs 22,000.

How to Apply

Prospective students can complete their registration on the portal by selecting’ New Registration, creating a user profile, and submitting the required documents as per the eligibility criteria. Detailed instructions and FAQs are available on the portal itself.

Reservation policy

The PGDRPC programme has a total intake capacity of 200 seats per academic session, offered in the July admission cycle. A maximum of 25 seats will be allotted to each regional or work centre, with reservations applied Centre‑wise strictly as per Government of India norms for SC, ST, OBC (Non‑Creamy Layer), EWS, PwD, and other applicable categories. Seat allocation will depend on the availability of seats at the selected Regional Centre and the candidate’s position in the Region‑wise merit list

Exam pattern

The PGDRPC entrance test will consist of 50 multiple-choice questions (MCQs), each with four options and only one correct answer. Each correct response carries 4 marks, making the maximum score 200. Negative marking applies, with 1 mark deducted for each incorrect answer (i.e., one-fourth negative marking).

No marks will be deducted for unanswered questions. The test will be conducted in offline mode at designated University centres across India, and candidates must mark their answers on an OMR sheet using the prescribed method. The duration of the entrance test is 90 minutes.

For student support, a student may call 011-29572513 or 011-29572514, or email ssc@ignou.ac.in. If required, requests can also be escalated and submitted through the website igram.ignou.ac.in. For academic queries related to the PG Diploma in Rehabilitation Psychology programme, students can contact 011-29572705 or 011-29572781, or email pgdrpc@ignou.ac.in.