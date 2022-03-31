IGNOU announces entrance exam for Post Basic B.Sc. Nursing programme; check details

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced that the university will be admitting students to the Post Basic B.Sc. Nursing programme, for the batch commencing from January 2022, through an entrance test. Candidates can apply for the entrance exam on the official IGNOU website — ignou.ac.in.

This entrance test will take place on May 8, 2022 in different centres across the country. The online application process for the entrance exam has now started on the official IGNOU website.

How to register:

Step 1: Visit the official IGNOU website — ignou.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for ‘registration for B.Sc. Nursing (Post Basic) Entrance Exam-Jan.2022 Session’.

Step 3: A new page will open up. Click on the link for registration.

Step 4: Register or login on the login page that opens up.

Step 5: Fill in all the required personal details and educational qualifications.

Step 6: Upload the scanned copies of required documents and click the next button.

Step 7: After the final submission of the online application form, download the filled in application form, take the printout and enclose the hardcopies/photocopies of all the documents and certificates as mentioned in the student handbook and prospectus to be submitted during counselling for the final admission.

While filling out the online application, candidates can choose their exam city on a first come first serve basis.

Students have time till April 17 to fill out the online application form. The application fee for this entrance exam is Rs 1000, which should be remitted through payment gateway, using a credit card or a debit card issued by banks in India or through online banking.

Interested candidates should have a diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) with a minimum of two years of experience in the profession after Registered Nurse and Registered Midwife (RNRM). Or, they can have a diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) with a minimum of five years of experience in the profession after RNRM.