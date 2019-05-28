IGNOU announces dates for June term end examinations, check schedule

Indira Gandhi National Open University will conduct the term end examinations for June 2019 from June 1 to June 29. The university released Hall tickets for the Term End Examination for around 7,59,380 eligible candidates last week. Candidates who haven’t downloaded the admit card yet can do so by visiting the official website http://www.ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU June Term End Examinations will be conducted in two shifts – morning and evening. The University has 910 exam centres, which include 123 centres in jail for jail inmates and 16 centres abroad.

IGNOU admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, ignou.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘Hall Ticket for Term End Examination June 2019’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using enrolment number, select a programme from the drop-down menu and submit

Step 5: Admit card will appear, download

Students will not be permitted to appear for the exam without an admit card. Mobile phones are not allowed inside the exam hall.

BCA and MCA students will be issued separate hall tickets for Term End practicals. Students can contact the regional centres in June last week for their practical exams. For BLiSc. (Library Science), all Theory examination centres haven;t been activated for the conduct of the Practical exam. To know thier Practical Exam Centres, students can contact the Examination Centre Superintendent.

Meanwhile, the process for admission to several courses at IGNOU has begun and will conclude on July 15 for certificate programmes and on July 31 for all other programmes. Interested candidates can apply both online (at ignou.ac.in) and offline, by visiting their respective centers.