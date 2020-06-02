IGNOU announces admission for online programmes and SWAYAM courses

The varsity has also included another 24 courses on the SWAYAM Portal. File Photo The varsity has also included another 24 courses on the SWAYAM Portal.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University, IGNOU has announced admission for online programmes and new SWAYAM courses. The varsity has started the admission process for 10 programmes which takes it to a total of 13 online programmes on offer.

The varsity has also included another 24 courses on the SWAYAM portal taking the total number to 45 courses which includes some independent courses from varied fields and subjects including Agricultural, Sustainability Sciences, Library and Information Science, Sociology, Law, Tourism, Languages, Information Technology, Event Management And Visual Art.

VC Nageshwar Rao said this is in continuation to the university’s efforts towards the “Bharat Padhe Online” initiative. The programmes will be available on the e-Vidya Bharti (Tele-education) platform. The students can register through the websites- swayam.gov.in/IGNOU, ignouiop.samarth.edu.in.

The varsity has extended the last date for submission of application to June 15. The dates of the examination have also been postponed. The varsity will announce the revised dates 15 days in advance.

