IGNOU admission 2018: Apply for certificate in Korean language and culture programme

Students interested in studying Korean Language can now seek admission in the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) as the same has announced admission for Certificate in Korean Language & Culture Programme for July 2018 session. Through it, basics of Korean language and phonetics will be taught to beginners. The programme has Self Learning Material (SLM) integrated with audio-visual components, which will further enhance the learning capacity of students. The programme is bilingual — Korean and English in the medium.

In order to be eligible for the same, one should have passed Class 12 or equivalent and should possess knowledge of English. The age of the applicant should be minimum 18 years. Shivaji Bhaskar, coordinator of the programme said that the certificate course will be available in all regions through respective IGNOU centres.

“The relation between India and the Republic of Korea is unique in nature. The relations which are more than 2 millennia old, provides both India and Korea an opportunity to reach new heights in social, economic and political spheres. Presently, thousands of people work in Korean giants like Samsung and Hyundai in India and due to this reason the demand of this programme would be huge in India,” said Prof Anju Sahgal Gupta, Director-SOFL

Bhaskar, the coordinator of the Korean programme, further informed that the Korean certificate level programme would be the only such programme in India which is developed in ODL mode with academic expertise provided by the Korean Embassy. The last date for enrolling for the same is August 15, 2018.

