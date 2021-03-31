IGNOU to develop professional development programme for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas teachers

IGNOU and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) signed a Memorandum of Collaboration (MoC) to launch a six months certificate programme for the professional development of 10,000 teachers of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas across the country on March 30. The MoC aims to improve the efficiency of the teachers and build socio-emotional learning skills for their students to strengthen their career choices.

The programme shall be soon launched by the School of Education (SOE), IGNOU. Prof. Nageshwar Rao, Vice-Chancellor IGNOU assured NVS that the university shall deliver high-quality training to its teachers by integrating technology into the content delivery.

Dr Venkateshwarlu, Director, SOE welcomed the members present in the MoC ceremony. The MoC was signed by Dr. V.B. Negi, Registrar (Admin) of IGNOU, and Shri G. Arumugam, Joint Commissioner of NVS.

“The training of teachers should lead to a visible qualitative change in our unique residential schooling system”, said Shri Vinayak Garg, IAS, the Commissioner of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti.