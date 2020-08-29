IGNOU, Indian Army renew ‘Army Educational Project’

Through this project, the varsity extends the outreach of its academic programmes to the defence personnel and their families on a single window basis

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) and Indian Army have renewed the agreement for Army Educational Project (IAEP). The first MoU was signed on May 24, 1999 for five years and has been extended periodically since then.

Through this project, the varsity extends the outreach of its academic programmes to the defence personnel and their families on a single-window basis. “Under IAEP, Recognised Regional Centres (RRC) have been established in six Army HQ Commands under a single-window operational basis. Regional Services Division (RSD) of IGNOU works as the nodal point to facilitate smooth functioning of RRCs across the country. The RRCs are at Kolkata, Chandimandir, Lucknow, Udhampur, Pune and Jaipur,” IGNOU release mentioned.

The varsity also extended the outreach of its academic programmes to the defence personnel and their families on a single-window basis. The collaborative enterprise of IGNOU with the service personnel facilitates the provision of educational opportunities without dislocating the enrolled learners from their units, except for academic counseling and term-end examinations.

The university recently launched a new course– Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Biochemistry through open and distance mode. The candidates required to have a plus two pass certificate with Biology, Chemistry and Physics as subjects to be eligible to apply for the programme. The online window to apply for the course is August 31

