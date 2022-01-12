scorecardresearch
Wednesday, January 12, 2022
IGNOU launches AICTE approved new online MBA programme

By: Education Desk | New Delhi
January 12, 2022 10:20:23 am
Interested candidates can apply online at - ignouiop.samarth.edu.in

School of Management Studies (SOMS), IGNOU has launched the Master of Business Administration (Online) programme. The MBA (Online) programme which is going to be on offer from January 2022 admission cycle is approved by AICTE.

Candidates who have passed Bachelor’s degree with 50 per cent marks for the general category and 45 per cent marks for reserved category can take admission into this programme without any entrance test. Interested candidates can apply online at – ignouiop.samarth.edu.in

The programme offers five different specializations such as: Human Resource Management, Financial Management, Marketing Management, Operations Management and Services Management. Learners have to complete 28 courses spanning across four semesters and have 116 credits. 

As per the release, ​​multiple media will be used for delivery of MBA (Online) programme, which includes self-study material in digital form, asynchronous and synchronous counseling, sessions through GyanDarshan, mobile app, social media platforms, Gyanvani, and e-mail support.

The minimum duration of the programme is 2 years and the maximum is 4 years. The programme coordinators are Prof. Rajeev Kumar Shukla and Dr. Venkataiah Chittipaka, SOMS, IGNOU.

