IGNOU issues over 5.94 lakh admit cards for December exam, check how to download

IGNOU admit card 2018: The Indira Gandhi National Open University has released the hall tickets for the term-exam scheduled to begin from December 1, 2018 and will conclude on December 31, 2018. Nearly six lakh students will be appearing for the exam.

The University has established 861 examination centres including 17 overseas centres and 105 centres in jail for inmates. The hall tickets have been issued to a total of 5,94,596 students who had applied for appearing in the term-end exam. The hall ticket is available on IGNOU website —ignou.ac.in. The students may download the Hall Tickets from the University website and appear in the examination.

IGNOU admit card 2018: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the ‘Admit card for December 2018 exam’ link that is flashing towards the middle of the homepage

Step 3: A new page will open giving options for the admit card

Step 4: Click on it

Step 5: Enter 9 digit enrollment number and click on submit

Step 6: The admit card will appear on the screen

Step 7: Download and take a print out of it.

The examination centres have been instructed to allow students to appear in exam, even if they do not possess the hall ticket, but their name should exist in the list of examinees for that centre. Students are advised to be in possession of the valid Identity Card issued by the University during the Examination. The mobile phones are not permitted inside the examination hall.

Separate Hall tickets shall be issued to the students of BCA & MCA for Term End practicals. Students are advised to contact the respective Regional Centres in the last week of December, 2018 for their practical examinations. For BLISc. (Library Science) all Theory Examination Centres are not activated for the conduct of Practical Examination. Students are advised to contact the Examination Centre Superintendent and Regional Centress for Practical Examination Centre.