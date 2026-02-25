IGNOU admissions for UG and PG programmes for January 2026 session underway; last date Feb 28

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced the start of admissions for its Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) programmes for the January 2026 session. Admissions are open through Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online modes. Interested candidates can apply through the official admission portal at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. The last date for submission of applications is February 28.
IGNOU is offering multiple academic programmes across disciplines. At the undergraduate level, the programmes include Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), Bachelor of Commerce (BCom), Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA), Bachelor of Science (BSc), and Bachelor of Social Work (BSW), along with honours and specialised streams.
The postgraduate programmes include MBA, Master of Arts (MA) in various specialisations, Master of Computer Applications (MCA), and Master of Commerce (MCom).
In addition, the university is offering diploma and advanced certificate courses aimed at career advancement and skill enhancement. IGNOU is also offering certificate and diploma programmes designed to bridge skills and professional knowledge across areas including language studies, IT skills, environmental studies, and management.
IGNOU’s ODL system focuses on accessible and flexible education. The university has a nationwide network of over 2,000 learner support centres and regional study centres across India. Learners also have access to digital learning platforms, including e-content and interactive online tools, allowing them to study at their own pace regardless of location or work commitments.
The ODL mode enables learners to balance education with personal and professional responsibilities through access to printed study material, online resources, recorded lectures, and e-learning modules.
With regional centres across India and study support in remote locations, IGNOU facilitates access to higher education for learners who may not be able to join traditional classroom-based programmes, a statement from the open university said.
IGNOU offers a low tuition fee structure, multiple payment options, and scholarship facilitation, making higher education affordable.