IGNOU admissions for UG and PG programmes for January 2026 session underway; last date Feb 28

The ODL mode enables learners to balance education with personal and professional responsibilities through access to printed study material, online resources, recorded lectures, and e-learning modules

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced the start of admissions for its Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) programmes for the January 2026 session. Admissions are open through Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online modes. Interested candidates can apply through the official admission portal at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. The last date for submission of applications is February 28.

IGNOU is offering multiple academic programmes across disciplines. At the undergraduate level, the programmes include Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), Bachelor of Commerce (BCom), Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA), Bachelor of Science (BSc), and Bachelor of Social Work (BSW), along with honours and specialised streams.