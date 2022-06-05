IGNOU admissions: Registration begins for MBA, MCA July 2022 programmes

June 5, 2022 2:37:49 pm
The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has started the admission process for the MBA and MCA programmes in the July 2022 cycle. Interested candidates can apply online for these programmes by visiting the official IGNOU website — ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.
Interested students have time till July 31, 2022 to apply for these two programmes.
IGNOU July 2022 admissions: How to apply
Step 1: Visit the official IGNOU website — ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in
Step 2: Fresh applicants will have to to click on ‘new registration’, whereas those who are already registered can login using registered credentials.
Step 3: Fill in all the required personal information and educational qualifications.
Step 4: After uploading copies of required documents, pay the application fee and submit the application form.
Step 5: Download and save the page for future reference.
The application fee has to be paid online using either a credit card (Master/Visa), debit card (Master/Visa/Rupay) or through net banking.
Candidates should remember that a non-refundable registration fee shall be charged along with the programme fee of first semester/year at the time of admission. Additionally, if a student applies for cancellation of admission and refund of fee, the refund request will be considered as per the University policy.
IGNOU is also inviting applications for admissions in ODL programmes for July 2022 session. Candidates have time till July 31, 2022 to apply for the ODL programmes via the official IGNOU website — ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.
