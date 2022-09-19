IGNOU Admissions: Re-registration extended for July 2022 session; check how to apply

IGNOU Admissions: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the re-registration till September 25. Interested candidates can now visit the official IGNOU website — ignou.ac.in or onlinerr.ignou.ac.in — to register for the July 2022 session.

The university made the announcement through its official Twitter account. “Last date of Re-Registration for the July 2022 Session has been extended further till 25th September 2022,” the tweet read.

Last date of Re-Registration for the July 2022 Session has been extended further till 25th september 2022. https://t.co/riYt3W99Hi — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) September 18, 2022

IGNOU July 2022 session registration: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official IGNOU website — onlinerr.ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Candidates will see a list of pointers for the incoming aspirants. Read them and tick the box for ‘terms and conditions’.

Step 3: After that, click on the ‘proceed for re-registration’ button.

Step 4: Key in your username and password, along with the verification code. New candidates will first have to register.

Step 5: Fill in all the required personal and educational details. Submit

Earlier, the last date to register was August 25 but IGNOU decided to re-open and re-extend the deadline for the July 2022 session. Candidates should remember to provide their correct mobile number and e-mail ID, because the university will be able to send you confirmation and other important update only if they have your correct mobile number and e-mail ID.

Candidates are also advised to go through the programme guide for details of the courses on offer.