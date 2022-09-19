scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 19, 2022

IGNOU Admissions: Re-registration extended for July 2022 session; check how to apply

IGNOU Admissions: Interested candidates can now visit the official IGNOU website — ignou.ac.in or onlinerr.ignou.ac.in — to register for the July 2022 session.

IGNOU Admissions 2022, IGNOU admissions, IGNOU july 2022 session, ignou registration, ignou re-registrationIGNOU Admissions 2022: Earlier, the last date to register was August 25 but IGNOU decided to re-open and re-extend the deadline for the July 2022 session. (Representative image. Source: Unsplash)

IGNOU Admissions: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the re-registration till September 25. Interested candidates can now visit the official IGNOU website — ignou.ac.in or onlinerr.ignou.ac.in — to register for the July 2022 session.

The university made the announcement through its official Twitter account. “Last date of Re-Registration for the July 2022 Session has been extended further till 25th September 2022,” the tweet read.

Read |IGNOU to train 10000 teachers on the NEP 2020

IGNOU July 2022 session registration: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official IGNOU website — onlinerr.ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Candidates will see a list of pointers for the incoming aspirants. Read them and tick the box for ‘terms and conditions’.

Step 3: After that, click on the ‘proceed for re-registration’ button.

Step 4: Key in your username and password, along with the verification code. New candidates will first have to register.

Step 5: Fill in all the required personal and educational details. Submit

Advertisement

Earlier, the last date to register was August 25 but IGNOU decided to re-open and re-extend the deadline for the July 2022 session. Candidates should remember to provide their correct mobile number and e-mail ID, because the university will be able to send you confirmation and other important update only if they have your correct mobile number and e-mail ID.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: Why is Hanuman not flying?Premium
ExplainSpeaking: Why is Hanuman not flying?
‘Only 1.7% of climate finance is going to small farmers who produce 1/3 o...Premium
‘Only 1.7% of climate finance is going to small farmers who produce 1/3 o...
Portraits, memorabilia: When ‘Aapri Rani’ Elizabeth lived in Parsi homes ...Premium
Portraits, memorabilia: When ‘Aapri Rani’ Elizabeth lived in Parsi homes ...
To curb use of chemical fertilisers, Govt to give nod to PM PRANAMPremium
To curb use of chemical fertilisers, Govt to give nod to PM PRANAM

Candidates are also advised to go through the programme guide for details of the courses on offer.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 19-09-2022 at 11:20:16 am
Next Story

Adani Group to become most profitable cement manufacturer

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 19: Latest News
Advertisement