IGNOU admissions: OPENMAT MBA, PhD applications available at NTA website

IGNOU admissions: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is handling the admission process for MBA and PhD courses at the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). Till last year, NTA used to hold admissions for OPENMAT – entrance exam for MBA admission at IGNOU and BEd. From this year on, BEd has been replaced by PhD. The application process has begun today – February 28.

Interested and eligible can apply at the official websites, nta.ac.in and ignouexams.nta.nic.in. The last date to submit the application form is March 27, 2020. As per earlier schedule, application process for OPENMAT and BEd was to begin from January 31. An entrance exam will be conducted for these admissions on April 29 and result will be declared on May 8. All of this will be done by NTA, however, IGNOU will be responsible for allotment of seats.

IGNOU admissions: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website ignouexams.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the application link (yet to be activated)

Step 3: Register using details and verify

Step 4: Fill form, upload images

Step 5: Make payment

IGNOU admissions: Fee

For OPENMAT, a fee of Rs 800 will be applicable. For reserved category candidates, the same will be Rs 600. For PhD aspirants, the application fee is Rs 1000 and for the reserved category, the same is Rs 800.

Meanwhile, IGNOU has activated the link to raise objections against TEE June and December 2019 result. Students can fill for re-evaluation as well as seek a copy of their answer scripts for the same. A fee of Rs 750 per re-evaluation and Rs 100 per course to obtain a copy of answer script will be applicable.

