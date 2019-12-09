IGNOU January 2020 admissions begins, check steps to apply here

Interested candidates should login on the official website using their registered login ID and password to fill the application form. (Representational Image) Interested candidates should login on the official website using their registered login ID and password to fill the application form. (Representational Image)

Indira Gandhi National Open University has started the online application process for the programmes for the academic session commencing from January- 2020. The applications are being accepted for the Masters’ degree, Bachelors’ degree, PG Diploma and Diploma, PG certificate and certificate programmes and Appreciation/Awareness level programmes.

Interested candidates should login on the official website using their registered login ID and password to fill the application form. Candidates who do not have a registered email ID need to apply by clicking on the new registration that appears in the applicant login area and fill in the required details. The last date to apply online is December 31, 2019.

IGNOU admissions for January session 2020: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website-ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says, ‘Online admission open for January 2020 session’

Step 3: A new page will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Login using username and password and click on submit.

Step 5: Fill in the application form, upload the relevant documents and click on submit.

Step 6: Take a print out of the application form for future reference.

IGNOU admissions for January session 2020: Documents to be scanned

-Scanned Photograph (the size should be less than 100 KB)

-Scanned Signature (the size should be less than 100 KB)

-Scanned copy of age proof ( the size should be less than 200 KB)

-Scanned copy of relevant educational qualification (the size should be less than 200 KB)

-Scanned Copy of experience / SC/ST/OBC/Below Poverty Line certificate (if any) (the size should be less than 200 KB)

