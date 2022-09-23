IGNOU extends registration for July 2022 session to September 30

IGNOU admissions 2022: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) today further extended the admission deadline for the July session for both online and ODL mode to September 30. The open university had earlier given time till August 25 to submit the applications and then later extended it to September 25.

The last date of fresh admissions, as per the official note, is for all the programmes. The candidates can apply for ODL programme — https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in/ and for the online programmes, they have to log in at https://ignouiop.samarth.edu.in/.

IGNOU admissions 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official IGNOU website mentioned above

Step 2: Candidates will see a list of pointers for the incoming aspirants. Read them and tick the box for ‘terms and conditions’.

Step 3: After that, click on the ‘proceed for re-registration’ button.

Step 4: Log in your username and password, along with the verification code. New candidates, if not registered yet, do it.

Step 5: Fill in all the required personal and educational details. Submit

Candidates have to provide their correct mobile number and e-mail ID as the university will be able to send you the confirmation and other important updates only if they have your correct mobile number and e-mail ID.