IGNOU Admissions: Best course, value of degree, part-time programmes — answers to FAQs

— Dinesh Verma

Be it getting admission for a course in the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) or credibility of the awarded degrees, there are a lot of questions that surround the open university. Indianexpress.com talked to an expert to get answers on some of the most frequently asked questions:

What is the best course in IGNOU?

Some of the best and most well-known courses in IGNOU are BAG, BA (Honours), BCOMG, BSCG, BCA, BLIS, MA, MCom, MCA, MBA, PGDRD, DECE, DNHE, DTS, CLIS, CTE, etc.

Is doing a language course from IGNOU useful?

Due to multiple practical applications in globalised business, the demand for foreign language experts has increased. Thus, the study of foreign languages is gaining lots of importance in academic studies, and the demand is growing continuously.

IGNOU provides various diploma and certificate courses in languages such as DUL, DTG, CTE, CUL, CAL, CJL, CGL, CKLC, CPEL, etc. These courses are helpful to develop human resources for a number of sectors, like science, technology, humanities, social sciences and commerce.

What is the value of an IGNOU degree? Is an IGNOU degree valid?

IGNOU has a NAAC A++ accreditation which makes the degrees offered equivalent to regular universities. The degree from IGNOU University is valid and acceptable in overseas and foreign countries with ease. The sturdy reason behind IGNOU is a recognized university under UGC and is governmental too. Further, the degree from this university is approved by DEC and AICTE as well.

What are the cons and pros of doing an undergraduate degree from IGNOU?

The biggest advantage of graduating from IGNOU is that you can work while completing your degree. You won’t need to attend the classes as in regular universities. Or you can say that IGNOU offers quality education to your doorstep whenever you need it. Regional centres are available all over India and in other countries too, and they are ready to help at every possible step. Also, there is no age limit for pursuing any course in IGNOU. Whether you have a gap or you want to continue your study after a long time, IGNOU is the best and perfect place.

But there are also some disadvantages of doing graduation from IGNOU. If we compare IGNOU study with regular universities, going to college gives you more practical experience and a chance to practice your skills. To learn and understand something, practical work is the most important thing. It is hard to develop practical skills through distance learning.

While doing graduation from IGNOU, you are studying from home, so you don’t get the same level of exposure that is vital for developing soft skills and interpersonal communication. Although the university is trying to offer the best facilities possible to all its students, yet it is hard to fulfill everyone’s needs.

Are these degrees accepted in foreign countries for Masters?

As already stated, IGNOU has a NAAC A++ accreditation and a recognized university under UGC, approved by DEC and AICTE as well. Thus, degree from IGNOU is valid and acceptable in overseas and foreign.

How do undergraduates at IGNOU manage to maintain a social life?

As we know, IGNOU provides only weekend and holiday classes at study centres, where you can discuss your problems and issues with professors and meet with other students. Some study centres are strict on attendance, and you will not be able to the hall ticket without attending any practical session.

Maintaining a social life is not a problem for IGNOU students. They do many other things in parallel like jobs, family business, other courses from regular colleges, etc.

But there are also some students who are serious about their studies. They attend classes regularly, study regularly, and are not engaged in any other things except their course. They suffer in maintaining a social life. They keep themselves busy with their studies. In their spare time, they prepare for entrance examinations like UPSC, CAT, IBPS, SSC, etc.

Is IGNOU degree valid for all entrance exams?

Big yes! As we know IGNOU is UGC recognized university, a degree from IGNOU is valid for all entrance exams.

Can we pursue a course from IGNOU while doing a job at the same time?

Of course, IGNOU provides classes on weekends and on holidays. There are lots of students who do their job at same time while doing their courses.

How do I know that I have completed the prescribed minimum period of study of any course in IGNOU?

One can know his/her prescribed minimum period of study from their programme guides which are available at the official website of IGNOU — ignou.ac.in. Like minimum duration for Bachelor’s Degree is three years, the minimum duration for Master’s degree is two years, the minimum duration for PG and advanced diploma is one year, the minimum duration for PG and advanced certification is 6 months, the minimum duration for a certificate programme is six months.

(The writer is the founder and CEO of Gullybaba Publishing)