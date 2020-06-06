IGNOU admissions begin for July 2020, here’s how to apply

IGNOU admissions 2020: Apply at ignou.ac.in (Representational image) IGNOU admissions 2020: Apply at ignou.ac.in (Representational image)

IGNOU admissions 2020: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has started enrolment for its July admission cycle at the official website, ignouadmissions.samarth.edu.in or ignou.ac.in. The admissions are open for distance learning courses for bachelor’s, masters, PG diploma, diploma, certificate and all other programmes. The last date to apply is July 31, as per the recent notice issued by the varsity.

Those students who are awaiting their final year results can also apply for admission. These candidates however, will be provided with provisional admissions and will have to submit an undertaking as well along with the application form, as per the rules.

All the prospective students who have submitted their filled-in admission form along with the Undertaking are required to submit the consolidated final mark sheet and provisional certificate or degree certificate by September 30. In case a candidate fails to submit the final mark sheet, their admission will be cancelled and forfeiture of 25 per cent of fee paid.

This year, the UGC has enabled students to apply for a distance programme along with a full-time course. Thus, more admissions can be expected.

IGNOU admissions 2020: How to apply

Interested candidates will have to create their user ID and password for logging in the system and upload the required documents along with the submission of the admission form. There is no need to send the printed copy of the admission form to the regional centre. Once the admission form is submitted online, the students can track the progress of their admission. A message is sent on the mobile number and email ID registered with the system once admission is confirmed.

IGNOU admissions 2020: Fee

Students will have to pay a fee of Rs 200. For reserved category candidates, there is an exemption of paying fee, however, this will be applicable only for one subject and candidates will have to pay fee for the other subjects (more than one)

This year, IGNOU has also launched several new courses which will be delivered online. The new offerings by IGNOU in the digital space include MA in Hindi, MA in Gandhi and Peace Studies, BA in Tourism Studies, certificate course in Arabic, a certificate in Information Technology, a certificate programme in Library and Information Science.

