IGNOU Admissions 2022: TEE December 2022 time table revised; portal for submission of exam form open

IGNOU Admissions 2022: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) today released the revised tentative schedule of the December Term End Examination (TEE). Candidates who have registered for TEE 2022 exams can now check the new exam dates at the official IGNOU website — ignou.ac.in.

According to the revised schedule, the exams will commence on December 2 and conclude on January 5, 2023. This year, the term end exams will be conducted two shifts — first shift will be held from 10 am to 1 pm and the second shift will be scheduled from 2 pm to 5 pm. The open university has reiterated that the exam date sheet is tentative and can change depending on several circumstances.

In addition to this, the varsity has also opened the portal for online submission of exam form for December 2022 TEE from today.

Earlier, the TEE December exams were also scheduled to begin from December 2 and conclude on January 5. In the revised datesheet, exam dates for some of the subjects have been revised.

Also, the last date for online application of TEE December 2022 exam is October 31. Candidates have to submit Rs 200 as the application fee, and the late fees is Rs 1100. Also, candidates now have time till October 31 to submit their assignments. No student will be allowed to appear for the exams if they have not submitted all the required assignments or projects.