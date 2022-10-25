scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022

IGNOU Admissions 2022: TEE December 2022 time table revised; portal for submission of exam form open

IGNOU Admissions 2022: Candidates who have registered for TEE 2022 exams can now check the new exam dates at the official IGNOU website — ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU, Indira Gandhi National Open University, IGNOU TEE date sheetIGNOU Admissions 2022: IGNOU has also opened the portal for online submission of exam form for December 2022 TEE from today. (Representative image)

IGNOU Admissions 2022: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) today released the revised tentative schedule of the December Term End Examination (TEE). Candidates who have registered for TEE 2022 exams can now check the new exam dates at the official IGNOU website — ignou.ac.in.

Read |10 mistakes that a new IGNOU student should avoid: Expert suggests

According to the revised schedule, the exams will commence on December 2 and conclude on January 5, 2023. This year, the term end exams will be conducted two shifts — first shift will be held from 10 am to 1 pm and the second shift will be scheduled from 2 pm to 5 pm. The open university has reiterated that the exam date sheet is tentative and can change depending on several circumstances.

In addition to this, the varsity has also opened the portal for online submission of exam form for December 2022 TEE from today.

Read |6 important steps for achieving IGNOU degree: Expert suggests

Earlier, the TEE December exams were also scheduled to begin from December 2 and conclude on January 5. In the revised datesheet, exam dates for some of the subjects have been revised.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Nokia 8210 4G review: The Charlie’s Angels phonePremium
Nokia 8210 4G review: The Charlie’s Angels phone
BSP’s next Muslim face? Imran Masood given larger playing field by MayawatiPremium
BSP’s next Muslim face? Imran Masood given larger playing field by Mayawati
Credit card spends jump 70% in five months on retail buyingPremium
Credit card spends jump 70% in five months on retail buying
Osmanabad paves way for encroachment-free boundary roadsPremium
Osmanabad paves way for encroachment-free boundary roads

Also, the last date for online application of TEE December 2022 exam is October 31. Candidates have to submit Rs 200 as the application fee, and the late fees is Rs 1100. Also,  candidates now have time till October 31 to submit their assignments. No student will be allowed to appear for the exams if they have not submitted all the required assignments or projects.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 25-10-2022 at 05:18:06 pm
Next Story

Thank God movie review: Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra film is dull and pointless

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 25: Latest News
Advertisement