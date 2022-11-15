scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022

IGNOU Admissions 2022: Re-registration for January 2023 session begins; steps to apply

IGNOU Admissions 2022: Interested candidates can now visit the official IGNOU website — ignou.samarth.edu.in — to register.

IGNOU Admissions 2022, ignou, ignou ADMISSIONSIGNOU Admissions 2022: Candidates would need their username and password to login and register for the January 2023 session. (Representative image)

IGNOU Admissions 2022: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Saturday started the re-registration process for next semester (January 2023 session). Interested candidates can now visit the official IGNOU website — ignou.samarth.edu.in — to register.

IGNOU Admissions 2022 | Best course, part-time programmes, value of degree — answers to FAQs

Candidates would need their username and password to login and register for the January 2023 session.

IGNOU January 2023 semester exam: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official IGNOU website — ignou.samarth.edu.in

Step 2: On the home page, key in your userame and password to login. If not registered, click on new registration and key in name (as on ID card), enrolment number.

Step 3: Once logged in, open the registration form and key in the required personal and educational details.

Step 4: Save the registration form, and pay the registration fees, if required.

Step 5: Submit the registration form.

Candidates are advised to download and save the registration form page for future reference. According to the official schedule, the last date for submission of online re-registration forms is December 31, 2022.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Not here, but doesn’t mean absent’: Gujarat Cong waits...Premium
‘Not here, but doesn’t mean absent’: Gujarat Cong waits...
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Puri inadvertently ‘likes’ Congre...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Puri inadvertently ‘likes’ Congre...
With rooftop ride and beach stroll, a stunt and some spectacle, Pawan Kal...Premium
With rooftop ride and beach stroll, a stunt and some spectacle, Pawan Kal...
Delhi murder: Live-in partner Shraddha Walkar’s body in the fridge,...Premium
Delhi murder: Live-in partner Shraddha Walkar’s body in the fridge,...

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 15-11-2022 at 03:09:37 pm
Next Story

Hyderabad-bound bus from Nagpur catches fire, passengers escape unhurt

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 15: Latest News
Advertisement