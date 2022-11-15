IGNOU Admissions 2022: Re-registration for January 2023 session begins; steps to apply

Step 2: On the home page, key in your userame and password to login. If not registered, click on new registration and key in name (as on ID card), enrolment number.

Step 3: Once logged in, open the registration form and key in the required personal and educational details.

Step 4: Save the registration form, and pay the registration fees, if required.

Step 5: Submit the registration form.

Candidates are advised to download and save the registration form page for future reference. According to the official schedule, the last date for submission of online re-registration forms is December 31, 2022.