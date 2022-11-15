IGNOU Admissions 2022: Re-registration for January 2023 session begins; steps to apply

IGNOU Admissions 2022: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Saturday started the re-registration process for next semester (January 2023 session). Interested candidates can now visit the official IGNOU website — ignou.samarth.edu.in — to register.
Candidates would need their username and password to login and register for the January 2023 session.
Commencement of Re-registration for January 2023 sessionhttps://t.co/OQFGyt3yTy
— IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) November 14, 2022
Step 1: Visit the official IGNOU website — ignou.samarth.edu.in
Step 2: On the home page, key in your userame and password to login. If not registered, click on new registration and key in name (as on ID card), enrolment number.
Step 3: Once logged in, open the registration form and key in the required personal and educational details.
Step 4: Save the registration form, and pay the registration fees, if required.
Step 5: Submit the registration form.
Candidates are advised to download and save the registration form page for future reference. According to the official schedule, the last date for submission of online re-registration forms is December 31, 2022.