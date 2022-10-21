scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 21, 2022

IGNOU Admissions 2022: July 2022 registration deadline re-extended

IGNOU July 2022 Session: Candidates who are panning to appear for the July session exams can apply at the official IGNOU website — ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU, Indira Gandhi National Open University, IGNOU July 2022The extension has been provided for all UG and PG programmes for online and ODL mode (except certificate and semester-based programme). (Representative image. Source: Unsplash)

IGNOU July 2022 Session: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) today extended the registration date for IGNOU July 2022 session once again. Candidates who are panning to appear for the July session exams can apply at the official IGNOU website — ignou.ac.in.

The extension has been provided for all UG and PG programmes for online and ODL mode (except certificate and semester-based programme).

Read |6 important steps for achieving IGNOU degree: Expert suggests

IGNOU July 2022 session exam: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official IGNOU website — ignou.ac.in

Step 2: On the home page, in the alerts section, click on the link available for fresh admissions of the July 2022 session.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page. Select the link according to your mode of programme — ODL/ distance or online programme

Step 4: Enter the required login credentials or register in case of first time visitors.

Step 5: Fill all the required personal details and education qualifications in the application form and submit the application fees via credit card, debit card or net banking.

Also read |10 mistakes that a new IGNOU student should avoid: Expert suggests
Candidates are advised to download and save a copy of their filled online application form for future reference.
Earlier, the registration deadline for the July 2022 exam session was October 10, which was then extended to October 20, and has now once again been extended to October 27.

First published on: 21-10-2022 at 03:36:59 pm
