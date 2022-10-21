IGNOU Admissions 2022: July 2022 registration deadline re-extended

IGNOU July 2022 Session: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) today extended the registration date for IGNOU July 2022 session once again. Candidates who are panning to appear for the July session exams can apply at the official IGNOU website — ignou.ac.in.
The extension has been provided for all UG and PG programmes for online and ODL mode (except certificate and semester-based programme).
The last date of "Fresh Admission for PG and UG Programme, both for Online and ODL mode ( except certificate and semester-based Programme) has been extended till 27th October 2022"
ODL Admission Portal: https://t.co/7U6I9tUbCF
Online Admission Portal: https://t.co/CEsoSXM2g2
— IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) October 21, 2022
Step 1: Visit the official IGNOU website — ignou.ac.in
Step 2: On the home page, in the alerts section, click on the link available for fresh admissions of the July 2022 session.
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page. Select the link according to your mode of programme — ODL/ distance or online programme
Step 4: Enter the required login credentials or register in case of first time visitors.
Step 5: Fill all the required personal details and education qualifications in the application form and submit the application fees via credit card, debit card or net banking.