IGNOU Admissions 2022: July 2022 registration deadline extended till October end

IGNOU July 2022 Session: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) today extended the registration date for IGNOU July 2022 session once again. Candidates who are want to appear for the July 2022 session exams can now apply at the official IGNOU website — ignou.ac.in.

Candidates now have time till October 31 to fill in the registration forms for IGNOU July 2022 session.

The last date of "Fresh Admission for PG and UG Programme, both for Online and ODL mode ( except certificate and semester-based Programme) has been extended till 31st October 2022" ODL Admission Portal: https://t.co/JBjdC0ad9I Online Admission Portal: https://t.co/TxDvYXS4J0 — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) October 28, 2022

IGNOU July 2022 session exam: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official IGNOU website — ignou.ac.in

Step 2: On the home page, in the alerts section, click on the link available for fresh admissions of the July 2022 session.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page. Select the link according to your mode of programme — ODL/ distance or online programme

Step 4: Enter the required login credentials or register in case of first time visitors.

Step 5: Fill all the required personal details and education qualifications in the application form and submit the application fees via credit card, debit card or net banking.

Interested candidates should note that the extension has been provided for all UG and PG programmes for online and ODL mode (except certificate and semester-based programme).

The deadline registration deadline for the July 2022 exam session was first October 10, but was extended to October 20 and then October 27. However, now, it has once again been extended for unknown reasons.