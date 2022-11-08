IGNOU Admissions 2022: July 2022 registration deadline extended till November 11

IGNOU Admissions 2022: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) today extended the deadline the registration date for IGNOU July 2022 session once again. To register, candidates have to visit the official IGNOU website — ignou.ac.in.

“Last date for Fresh Admissions (except Certificate and Semester based Programmes) for July 2022 session is further extended till 11 November,2022,” the varsity tweeted.

📢 Last date for Fresh Admissions (except Certificate and Semester based Programmes) for July 2022 session is further extended till 📆 11 November,2022

✅ Link to apply for ODL programs

➡️https://t.co/7U6I9tD8AF

✅ Link to apply for Online mode programs

➡️https://t.co/CEsoSY4bua — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) November 8, 2022

IGNOU July 2022 session exam: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official IGNOU website — ignou.ac.in

Step 2: On the home page, in the alerts section, click on the link available for fresh admissions of the July 2022 session.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page. Select the link according to your mode of programme — ODL/ distance or online programme

Step 4: Enter the required login credentials or register in case of first time visitors.

Step 5: Fill all the required personal details and education qualifications in the application form and submit the application fees via credit card, debit card or net banking.

Now, candidates have time till November 11 to apply for the July 2022 session exams. Earlier, the deadline was November 7, but it has now been extended for unlisted reasons.

This notification has released almost a week after the open university had extended the registration deadline from October 31 to November 7. Originally, the deadline was first extended to October 10, but was extended to October 20 and then October 27, and October 31.