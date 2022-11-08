scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022

IGNOU Admissions 2022: July 2022 registration deadline extended till November 11

IGNOU Admissions 2022: Candidates who want to appear for the July 2022 session exams can now apply at the official IGNOU website — ignou.ac.in — till November 11.

IGNOU, IGNOU admissions 2022, IGNOU deadlineIGNOU Admissions 2022: Before this, the deadline was October 7. (Representative image)

IGNOU Admissions 2022: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) today extended the deadline  the registration date for IGNOU July 2022 session once again.  To register, candidates have to visit the official IGNOU website — ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU Admissions 2022 |Best course, value of degree, part-time programmes — answers to FAQs

“Last date for Fresh Admissions (except Certificate and Semester based Programmes) for July 2022 session is further extended till 11 November,2022,” the varsity tweeted.

IGNOU July 2022 session exam: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official IGNOU website — ignou.ac.in

Step 2: On the home page, in the alerts section, click on the link available for fresh admissions of the July 2022 session.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page. Select the link according to your mode of programme — ODL/ distance or online programme

Step 4: Enter the required login credentials or register in case of first time visitors.

Step 5: Fill all the required personal details and education qualifications in the application form and submit the application fees via credit card, debit card or net banking.

Now, candidates have time till November 11 to apply for the July 2022 session exams. Earlier, the deadline was November 7, but it has now been extended for unlisted reasons.

Read |Study environment, timetable, timely review and more: Tips and tricks for self-study

This notification has released almost a week after the open university had extended the  registration deadline from October 31 to November 7. Originally, the deadline was first extended to October 10, but was extended to October 20 and then October 27, and October 31.

First published on: 08-11-2022 at 06:21:23 pm
