Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022

IGNOU Admissions 2022: July 2022 registration deadline extended again; check new date

IGNOU Admissions 2022: Candidates who want to appear for the July 2022 session exams can now apply at the official IGNOU website — ignou.ac.in — till November 7.

IGNOU Admissions 2022: Originally, the deadline was first extended to October 10, but was extended to October 20 and then October 27.

IGNOU Admissions 2022: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) today extended the deadline  the registration date for IGNOU July 2022 session yet again. Candidates who want to appear for the July 2022 session exams can now apply at the official IGNOU website — ignou.ac.in — till November 7.

“Last date for Fresh Admissions (except Certificate and Semester based Programmes) for July 2022 session is further extended till 07 November, 2022,” the university tweeted.

IGNOU Admissions 2022 |Best course, value of degree, part-time programmes — answers to FAQs

IGNOU July 2022 session exam: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official IGNOU website — ignou.ac.in

Step 2: On the home page, in the alerts section, click on the link available for fresh admissions of the July 2022 session.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page. Select the link according to your mode of programme — ODL/ distance or online programme

Step 4: Enter the required login credentials or register in case of first time visitors.

Step 5: Fill all the required personal details and education qualifications in the application form and submit the application fees via credit card, debit card or net banking.

Read |Study environment, timetable, timely review and more: Tips and tricks for self-study

This notification comes a few days after IGNOU had extended the registration deadline to October 31. The extension has been provided for all UG and PG programmes for online and ODL mode (except certificate and semester-based programme).

Originally, the deadline was first extended to October 10, but was extended to October 20 and then October 27. Now, candidates have been given time till November 7 to fill in the application forms.

Meanwhile, the open university has also extended the application deadline and assignment submission deadline for the December Term End Examination (TEE). Candidates now have time till 11:59 pm of November 10 to register, and can submit their assignments by November 30.

First published on: 01-11-2022 at 01:36:51 pm
