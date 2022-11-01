IGNOU Admissions 2022: TEE assignment submission deadline extended to Nov 30

IGNOU Admissions 2022: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Monday extended the deadline for assignment ubmission for the candidates for the candidates who are appearing in the December Term End Examination (TEE). Candidates can find more details at the official IGNOU website — ignou.ac.in.

According to the new schedule, the new deadline for submitting the assignments is November 30. Earlier, the last date to submit assignments was October 31.

Candidates should remember that they will not be allowed to appear for the exams if they have not submitted all the required assignments or projects. No project/ assignment will be accepted after November 30.

Extension of Last Date for Submission of Assignments for December- 2022 TEE pic.twitter.com/doSWUYAZLn — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) October 31, 2022

The notification came a little after the open university extended the application deadline for the December Term End Examination (TEE) till 11:59 pm of November 10. Earlier, candidates had time till October 31 to submit their application forms for TEE. To register, candidates have to submit Rs 200 as the application fee, and the late fees is Rs 1100.

According to the schedule released by IGNOU, the term end exams will commence on December 2 and conclude on January 5, 2023. This year, the TEE exams will be conducted two shifts — first shift will be held from 10 am to 1 pm and the second shift will be scheduled from 2 pm to 5 pm.