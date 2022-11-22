scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022

IGNOU Admissions 2022: Application form open for BEd, PhD, BSc entrance test; steps to apply

IGNOU Admissions 2022: Interested candidates can now fill the application for at the official IGNOU website — ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU Admissions 2022, IGNOU admissions, IGNOUIGNOU Admissions 2022: Candidates would require their user name and password to login and fill their application form. (Representative image. Source: Unsplash)

IGNOU Admissions 2022: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Monday opened applications forms for BEd, PhD, BSc entrance tests. Interested candidates can now fill the application for at the official IGNOU website — ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU Admissions 2022 | Best course, part-time programmes, value of degree — answers to FAQs

Candidates would require their user name and password to login and fill their application form.

IGNOU Admissions 2022: Steps to apply for BEd, PhD, BSc entrance test

Step 1: Visit the official IGNOU website — ignou.ac.in

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Development of Great Nicobar: strategic imperative and ecological concernsPremium
Development of Great Nicobar: strategic imperative and ecological concerns
Beneath the lustre of Statue of Unity, some dark spots for BJPPremium
Beneath the lustre of Statue of Unity, some dark spots for BJP
Delhi Confidential: BJP brings out the big guns ahead of Delhi’s MC...Premium
Delhi Confidential: BJP brings out the big guns ahead of Delhi’s MC...
In 30 months, RBI fines Rs 73 cr in 48 cases, but no details on bank viol...Premium
In 30 months, RBI fines Rs 73 cr in 48 cases, but no details on bank viol...

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link for application forms for BEd, PhD, BSc entrance test.

Step 3: New users can register by keying in the required details and existing users can login by keying in the user name, password and given security code.

Step 4: Once you successfully login, fill the application form by keying in the required personal and educational details. Upload the required documents and pay the application fees, if required.

Step 5: Save and submit the application form. Download the page for future reference.

Advertisement

Interested candidates have time till December 20 to fill the application forms for BEd, PhD, BSc entrance tests. The fee for submission of online application is Rs 1000, and the application fee is non-refundable. Weightage of entrance test is 70 per cent and the remaining 30 per cent weightage is for the interview.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 22-11-2022 at 12:42:56 pm
Next Story

Encrypted DMs, voice and video calling, renewed hiring: Elon Musk’s latest Twitter plans

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 22: Latest News
Advertisement