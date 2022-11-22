IGNOU Admissions 2022: Application form open for BEd, PhD, BSc entrance test; steps to apply

IGNOU Admissions 2022: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Monday opened applications forms for BEd, PhD, BSc entrance tests. Interested candidates can now fill the application for at the official IGNOU website — ignou.ac.in.

Candidates would require their user name and password to login and fill their application form.

IGNOU Admissions 2022: Steps to apply for BEd, PhD, BSc entrance test

Step 1: Visit the official IGNOU website — ignou.ac.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link for application forms for BEd, PhD, BSc entrance test.

Step 3: New users can register by keying in the required details and existing users can login by keying in the user name, password and given security code.

Step 4: Once you successfully login, fill the application form by keying in the required personal and educational details. Upload the required documents and pay the application fees, if required.

Step 5: Save and submit the application form. Download the page for future reference.

Interested candidates have time till December 20 to fill the application forms for BEd, PhD, BSc entrance tests. The fee for submission of online application is Rs 1000, and the application fee is non-refundable. Weightage of entrance test is 70 per cent and the remaining 30 per cent weightage is for the interview.