IGNOU Admissions 2022: Application deadline extended for TEE December exams; check new schedule

IGNOU Admissions 2022: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) today extended the application deadline for the December Term End Examination (TEE). Interested candidates now have time till 11:59 pm of November 10 to register at the IGNOU website — ignou.ac.in.

To register, candidates have to submit Rs 200 as the application fee, and the late fees is Rs 1100.

Last date to Apply Online for TEE DEC-2022 is 10-Nov-2022 23:59 PM (extended) without late feehttps://t.co/HLClVDXCtK — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) October 31, 2022

According to the official schedule released by IGNOU a few days back, the term end exams will commence on December 2 and conclude on January 5, 2023. However, the date sheet is tentative and can change in some circumstances.

This year, the TEE exams will be conducted two shifts — first shift will be held from 10 am to 1 pm and the second shift will be scheduled from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Earlier, candidates had time till today to submit their application forms for TEE, but now the deadline has been extended till November 10. The last date to submit assignments for TEE exam session is October 31. Candidates should remember that they will not be allowed to appear for the exams if they have not submitted all the required assignments or projects.